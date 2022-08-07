Make Unit 4 keep its promise
The Champaign school board and city council need to keep their promise to not allow varsity football games at McKinley Field.
Our kids need to understand that decisions have consequences and that a promise means something. Unit 4 had the opportunity to give Central a brand new high school with all the amenities but instead decided to destroy a beautiful historic neighborhood and “keep Central central.” McKinley field and the surrounding neighborhood cannot safely handle the crowd for a varsity game.
Unit 4 has already let us down. Let’s hope the city council does not.
AMY McMILLAN
Champaign