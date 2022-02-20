Abolish NATO to avoid war
I offer worthwhile opinions in relation to U.S. military actions, but I don’t adhere to the “it’s all about Biden” message that many extol.
President Joe Biden is a puppet doing the bidding of our foreign-policy establishment, which has had the goal of containment and control of Russia and China since the early 1900s.
U.S. foreign policy continues as if on autopilot from one administration to another. The only real changes are tactics and strategies. As the U.S. monopoly capitalist empire dies, it’s getting more desperate in its use of sanctions and military threats in order to bring about regime change and/or containment.
While there are those within both the Democratic and Republican parties, I’m not referring to Congress or politicians who have been bought off in opposing our dangerous actions of playing chicken with nukes. Those desperate to speed up the process, as well as those enjoying the benefits of profits, continue this most dangerous of global actions.
This isn’t new, but now the dangers have been highlighted as the doomsday clock is only one second away from midnight, with our military nukes and NATO threatening Russia and Eastern Europe. Ukraine is caught in the middle and sure to lose if Russia is provoked into intervention.
Our goal to dismantle and abolish NATO should be a first step in achieving peace. Eliminating nukes is the second, if we are to avoid World War III and the potential end of all life on this planet.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana