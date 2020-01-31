In a recent vote in the U.S. Senate, all but three Democrats voted against protecting the lives of healthy babies accidentally born alive in botched abortions.
A few months ago, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced that pro-life Americans are not welcome in the Democratic Party, that the national party will demand that all Democratic candidates for elected office support abortion.
Yet 23 percent of Democrats say they are pro-life. A recent poll by Haris-Harvard, a Democrat polling firm, revealed that 94 percent of Americans want a ban on third-trimester abortions. Gallup Poll? Same thing. In a radio interview, Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam argued that mothers should be permitted to kill their babies if they are accidentally born alive after a failed abortion.
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law legislation that allows abortions up until the moment of birth, including partial-birth abortions. Cuomo then ordered the lighting up of the World Trade Center with bright pink lights to celebrate the new law. He announced there’s “no place” in New York state for anyone who is pro-life.
One of the Democratic Party’s largest donors is Planned Parenthood, which has with a $1.2 billion budget — half coming from taxpayers.
President Kennedy and all Democratic leaders used to be pro-life! Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness used to be respected by all Americans. What on earth has happened to us?
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda