Abortion feeds violent culture
Numerous recent articles address the extensive violent-crime increase seen in our community.
Many of these statements and concerns expressed about violent crime apply equally to abortion. When we teach people that killing the most defenseless among us is OK, we teach that killing anyone is OK.
Reconsider these quotes related to abortion instead of violent crime:
“Many of the teenagers committing these crimes do not see any future for themselves.”
“I am afraid for our children because I don’t feel like they value life.”
“Some of the individuals most affected have been those that were innocent.”
“I have felt sad, then angry — it is happening far too often and becoming something that we now are accustomed to.”
“We have to make our kids feel valued.”
“When I see another life taken, it rips me apart, because I am positive you can find great qualities in every human being.”
“The community is being robbed of those who had the potential to contribute to the C-U area in positive ways that we may never know due to their loss of life.”
“I believe people are becoming numb to what is happening in our community.”
“While gun violence (abortion) is not new, the frequency and methods used that we’ve seen lately are concerning.”
“Nobody wakes up and desires to do violence, but often they are pushed in that direction by the things around them.”
“Too many lives lost — young lives lost.”
“Much less regard for human life.”
Normalizing abortion normalizes killing.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand