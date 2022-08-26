Abortion is a key issue
We are in a crisis moment for abortion access. We are already beginning to see the type of devastating consequences as many states have restricted or outright banned access to safe and legal abortions.
As someone who has held the hand of a friend while she made the best decision for her and escorted her home after an abortion; I feel so strongly that every person should be able to make their own decisions about their health and their lives, including abortion.
We are where we are partly because the abortion stigma kept many silent. Now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion or why you supported your partner getting one.
It may feel disappointing to see so many pieces of anti-choice legislation, but we are not powerless! Your power is in the vote! It’s more important than ever that we look at who is running for office and make sure we are supporting candidates who will protect reproductive rights. Who we decide to elect this November will affect generations of people. They are counting on us to not stay silent.
So grab a friend or three, make sure you’re all registered to vote, make the plan to vote (by mail, early, or in person) and vote for unabashed pro-choice candidates!
CHAUNDRA BISHOP
Planned Parenthood Illinois Action
Urbana