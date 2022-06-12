In a recent Letter to the Editor, an Urbana resident wrote: “However, clearly, the abolitionist’s argument that slavery is immoral does not depend on whether he is able or willing to hire a slave. Just so, the pro-life argument that abortion is immoral stands on its own regardless of whether the pro-lifer is able or willing to pay child support.”
Yes. Let’s all celebrate the “moral victory” of the Emancipation Proclamation and celebrate the subsequent history of racial peace and equality. Mission accomplished!
If it were only that simple.
As noted in the Bible’s James 2:17: “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” If “pro-life” advocates want to end abortion in America, they can’t simply “overturn” abortion. Try supporting universal health care, paid family leave, sex education, equal pay for equal work, child care support, paternal responsibility. If not, your moral argument “stands on its own” in a “pro-life” echo chamber.
CHRIS PAWLICKI
Urbana