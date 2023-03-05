Abortion law is a travesty
Legislation recently passed in Illinois, with assistance from the abortion lobby, will endanger women. What happened to wanting abortions to be safe and rare? This legislation ignores safety and simply expands abortion to provide much more profit for the abortion industry.
The recently passed bill includes the following:
1. Non-physicians can now perform surgical abortions.
2. Abortionists can now obtain temporary permits to cross state borders and perform abortions.
3. Abortionists who’ve lost their licenses for performing illegal abortions in other states can now practice in Illinois.
4. Health care individuals and organizations can’t be held liable for women who die in botched abortions.
What other dangerous surgeries will the Legislature now allow non-physicians to perform? Does anyone need a medical degree anymore to perform any surgery? Should we allow people without a law degree to now practice law? Do people need electrical or plumbing credentials for dangerous electrical and plumbing work that could cause harm to others? It is very clear that safety no longer matters to pro-abortion legislators.
Women are regularly harmed from legal abortions. They suffer infection, hemorrhaging, perforated uteruses and sepsis, and they do die. The abortion industry works hard to keep that data hidden. And now women who are harmed will have no legal recourse against those causing the harm.
Do we want to be an informed citizenry or a public blindly trusting the billion-dollar abortion lobby? The average abortion costs $500. Planned Parenthood gave $30,000 to Attorney General Kwame Raoul to help elect him as attorney general. Follow the money.
TONYA WRIGHT
Champaign