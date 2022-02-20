Abortion leads
to great pain
Is that tear in your eye? What are you thinking about?
Is it a young grade-
schooler — full of enthusiasm, inquisitiveness and innocence? You cannot stop the smile appearing on your face, the joy that the young bring to your heart.
Or is it a freshman or sophomore in high school? The upper grades turn you into a “soccer mom,” and you thought high school would change that. There are more activities that take your time. Are you wondering if your mother had these same thoughts?
Or is it a young adult recently graduated from college? Now you are planning a wedding. With new jobs, a new home and a new beginning, the future appears bright for both of them.
And that tear? Is it because all of these thoughts will never happen? You now realize that it was your child that you aborted. No one, not even the people at the abortion clinic, told you of the mental anguish you would continuously suffer. The pain is unbearable.
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda