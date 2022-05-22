Abortion is the toughest issue.
Situations and beliefs are different, and finding a ruling that will satisfy all is impossible. Texas is working to make the only exception for a legal abortion to save the life of the mother, and yet some people are opposed to it even for that.
For those who need biblical justification for abortion, Jesus said Judas, who had betrayed him, would have been better off not being born, which has been my opinion on abortion ever since I learned what it was, and I had never read the Bible at that time either.
If a couple believes their baby would be better off not being born, they have a right to believe so, and the only ones with the right to make that decision would be the parents and doctor.
To settle the issue once and for all, those opposed to abortion, instead of protesting and threatening to bomb abortion clinics and kill abortion doctors, can register to sponsor a child who would otherwise be aborted, and pay $1,000 per month in child support for the next 18 years.
You want a baby to be born, then you can support it, too. If you wouldn’t pay any money to save a baby’s life, then what do you really care about? Now let’s see how many pro-lifers there are.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul