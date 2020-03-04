In a recent letter, Rebecca Terhark cherry-picked data to bolster her misleading claim that the legalization of abortion “clearly increased abortions in the U.S.”
She compared the total number of abortions reported in 1973 (before Roe v. Wade) versus in 2017, conveniently ignoring the fact that the U.S. population increased by 155 million people from 1973 to 2017.
As the very report she cited makes clear, abortion rates are calculated per capita, based on the number of abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 (Guttmacher Institute). The report goes on to say that in 1973, prior to legalization, the per capita abortion rate was actually 16.3 and steeply rising.
In 2017, the rate is substantially lower: 13.5 — the lowest rate ever observed in the U.S. (Guttmacher Institute). However one may feel about the ethics of abortion, it is clear that abortion rates are now lower under legalization than they were in 1973. Legal abortion is safe, effective and less common.
HECTOR MANDEL
Philo