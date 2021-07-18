Abortion relies
on ugly claim
I am a Christian, and I try to look at local and world events through the lens of my faith.
When I am successful in doing so, I better understand underlying causes from a historical, long-term perspective.
Everything is becoming political. In the midst of that, it is good to remember Jesus’ admonition when he was asked about paying taxes: “Render to Caesar those things which are due to Caesar, and to God those things which are due to God” (Mark 12:17). Many things clearly belong in the category of “due to Caesar (government).” Others are clearly in God’s realm. Some are unclear and arguable.
Life is clearly in God’s realm. God spoke to the prophet Ezekiel, “Behold, all souls are mine” (Ezekiel 18:4). Human life does not belong to the state, one’s father or mother, or any other single human, or collection of humans. Human ownership of another human being is always wrong and pernicious, whether it is called slavery, servitude, dictatorship or by some other name.
When the state makes abortion lawful, it grants ownership of a human to his or her mother, including the right to end that life. Fewer abortion proponents argue that a fetus is not a life; rather, they argue that the mother’s absolute right over her body is superior to the fetus’ right to be born and to live. That stance reduces the unborn person to the status of slave. Slavery is evil.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman