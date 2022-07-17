Abortion ruling was mistake
I just shook my head when I read Marianne Lippi’s July 3 letter that said, “Our generous religious communities will prepare to care for, house, feed and educate” our new population “with open arms and provide loving homes for these babies.”
In a perfect world, yes, but this is not a perfect world.
The U.S. Supreme Court took away a woman’s right to have an abortion, with no restriction for rape or incest. Republicans have refused to pass laws to help provide for quality day care, paid family leave or universal health care, but they allow assault rifles in the hands of 18 year olds, causing a young survivor to smear herself with a classmate’s blood and play dead during a recent massacre. Family services and the foster-care system are overwhelmed now with children they can’t provide for, and some have died on their watch. Churches cannot fix these problems alone.
I recently saw a Facebook post: “When you die, God won’t ask you about someone else. He won’t ask about the two men down the street who got married. He won’t ask you about the girl who had an abortion. He won’t ask you about the atheist who lives on the corner. He won’t ask you about the woman who feels more comfortable as a man. He will ask you how you loved these people as he asked you to do. And some of you didn’t.”
Shame on the Supreme Court.
MARGERY STARR
Savoy