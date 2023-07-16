Speculation on abortion a waste
Ted Gill’s June 23 letter speciously argues that the legal right to abortion from 1973-2022 robbed the U.S. of 50 million citizens.
Without the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, he claims, we would have no labor shortage, and who knows how many scientific innovators and inspiring leaders who were never born. Who knows, indeed?
Of course, the opposite is also true. Many people are alive today only because abortion was a possibility for them or their parents. For others, it wasn’t. Denying that option forces people to risk their physical and financial health, preventing them from having future children. How many of those children would have been Gill’s missing dock workers, truck drivers, pilots, nurses, teachers? No one knows what might have happened in an alternate reality.
What we do know is that, since June 24, 2022, health care policy founded on religious doctrine rather than medical science has needlessly forced pregnant people to risk their lives and their families’ futures. In many places, doctors can no longer provide basic standards of care for their patients.
And according to the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, both maternal mortality and infant mortality are significantly higher in states that restrict abortion. If God truly has a plan for our world, then everyone will be born precisely when they were meant to be, regardless of whether or why anyone has an abortion.
Innovators and leaders are made, not born. Educate and empower today’s children; don’t waste time speculating about the capabilities of imaginary people.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign