Beth Olmsted’s recent letter was mistaken in stating “when abortion is legal, the number of abortions goes way down.”
The opposite is true.
The Guttmacher Institute, the research arm of Planned Parenthood (the nation’s largest abortion provider), notes that legal abortions in the U.S. totaled 586,760 in 1972. Many were done in New York, which became an abortion destination after legalizing it in 1970. Abortion wasn’t legalized nationwide until a 1973 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. legal abortions totaled 862,320 (Guttmacher Institute) in 2017, an increase of 275,560 legal abortions from 1972 to 2017, or 47 percent. Legalization clearly increased abortion.
Mildred Jefferson, who spoke in 1973 at the St. Louis courthouse where the Dred Scott case was heard, said, “We are determined that the Supreme Court decision on abortion shall not stand. We will consider politicians pandering for abortion to be bargaining in blood and will not vote for them. The Supreme Court erred in the Dred Scott decision, and it has also erred in Roe v. Wade.”
Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and president of National Right to Life, refused to accept the U.S. becoming a place where only the perfect, the privileged and the planned have the right to live.
Dred Scott failed to grant equal rights to African Americans and recognize their humanity. Roe v. Wade has followed in Dred Scott’s footsteps.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand