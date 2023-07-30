Absentee vote needs a fix
Elections loom, and we all want trustworthy elections. Can they be so anymore? A government-issued ID is required to bank, rent an apartment or car, apply for a job, travel by plane, buy a firearm, or even buy a six-pack. Not so to elect our local and national leaders.
Verifying that people are live, legal voters is not discrimination. But with mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting (look it up), voter authentication is gone forever. Voting in person is the optimal, feel-good way, and I enjoy it.
However, with our population aging, hundreds of thousands are not physically able to get to the polls. Citizens have a right to vote, and if it must be by mail, so be it.
However, absentee ballots mailed or delivered late delay the official count by many days. Illinois’ statute on absentee ballots runs 1,376 words. Signatures must be verified and the votes may be subject to machine and one or even two hand counts after polls close. But votes postmarked by Election Day may arrive days later, unreasonably delaying final results.
I think absentee ballots should be at the designated counting office by 7 p.m. on Election Day or be discarded. People entrusted to count ballots should begin early to process absentee ballots. Counters are either trusted and monitored by both parties, or the election is already corrupt.
I suspect I am unaware of the challenges and someone will enlighten me. But waiting for 10-plus days to learn the outcome of elections is blatantly unacceptable.
