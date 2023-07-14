Academics key to diversity
I support Minnie Pearson’s agenda calling on the Champaign school district to foster diversity, equality and inclusion. Realizing DEI also depends on Unit 4’s effective discharge of its academic responsibilities.
Consider three suggestions among many to foster DEI and academic excellence.
First, the hiring of instructors should be conducted at a national level to widen and deepen the pool of available top candidates, notably those who can relate to the racial and ethnic diversity of this community and beyond.
Second, teaching American history, warts and all, and the principles underlying a free society must be strengthened: one person, one vote; majority rule, minority protections; and civil and human rights.
In today’s polarized society, there will be fundamental differences among students and teachers about constitutional rights and about what parts of the American historical experience advance the freedom and equality of all Americans.
Cancel culture and vacuous claims of what’s woke, or not, preclude informed criticism about how American politics and government is currently working and how we might move closer, as a people, to realize a more democratic society.
Third, the understaffed system of academic counseling provided students needs root to branch reform. In-depth evaluation of each student’s possibilities is needed. Grades alone do not define a student’s endowments and aspirations.
There is also a paucity of materials to inform students about the opportunities for education offered by the nation’s colleges and universities. Nor is there sufficient information available to students about financial assistance to exploit these options.
EDWARD KOLODZIEG
Champaign