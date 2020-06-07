Accept Jesus or pay the price
Glorify Jesus Christ and not man. Worship the creator instead of the created. We are all on death row.
The Bible says that the wages of sin is death. You either accept Jesus paying your sin debt in full with his blood on the cross as a substitute for your death, or you will pay your sin debt in full. You can accept him or reject him.
He gave us all free will. Never forget that good people don’t go to heaven — only forgiven sinners do. Jesus Christ loves sinners but he hates sin. He loves us all so much that he died for you and me. There is good in all people, but not all people lead good lives. Jesus said I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father except by me.
Doesn’t Jesus deserve those for whom he died? Freedom isn’t free. Neither is freedom from sin. It cost Jesus his life. None of us are worthy of his love, grace, mercy and blood. Jesus forgave those who murdered him while they were killing him. What a beautiful example and expression of love and forgiveness.
David Hall
Tolono