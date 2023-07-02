Accept no gifts from anyone
Revelations of expensive perks accepted by U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito reminded me of my years at Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers, a now-defunct Illinois-based chain.
Like the Supreme Court, Lindsay-Schaub knew the importance of both the appearance and reality of impartiality.
Unlike the Supreme Court, the company had a simple rule: Don’t take anything from anybody.
Older Chambana residents may remember Lindsay-Schaub as the owner of the Urbana Courier, which closed in 1979.
I never worked there, but I did work for 15 years at other Lindsay-Schaub papers in Illinois and Michigan.
I bought my own lunch and my own coffee.
School officials in Michigan routinely invited me to help myself to the catered spreads at evening board meetings at the country club.
I said no thanks, having learned to either eat a quick supper or go hungry.
The town’s largest employer once offered me a seat on the corporate plane to attend a law conference at the University of Michigan. I said no thanks and drove.
The same company offered me a seat on the plane to cross the English Channel for interviews with employees at European operations. I said no thanks and spent a sleepless night on the ferry.
It was simply company policy. I was just doing my job.
Back then, I earned at most $60,000 a year in today’s money.
The justices are paid almost $300,000 a year, and can earn outside income as speakers and authors.
You’d think they could manage without the freebies.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana