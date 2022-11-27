Accused not treated fairly
Illinois is getting rid of cash bail in January, and conservative billionaires who don’t even live in Illinois have been spreading a lot of misinformation.
As someone who had never been in bond court, I wanted to personally see what bond court was like to decide whether this was a system that needed reform.
It seemed like all of the accused people were overwhelmed, confused and overlooked. It was clear to me that bond hearings are designed to be fast and efficient for the state at the accused’s expense.
No one had explained the details of the bond court process or what was to follow. It seemed like the public defenders, prosecutors and judge were all just reciting a boilerplate template to clear their dockets as quickly as possible.
Most of the accused were low income and unable to pay bond. It seemed unfair to me that someone who wasn’t a danger to others would have to remain locked up in jail until their actual trial just because they couldn’t afford the bond amount.
People are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. So why do we lock them up for not paying the courts? None of that seemed right to me.
The current pretrial system seems to operate like a machine with no regard for the humans whose lives are affected by the decisions made there. I’m glad that we’re reforming this system with the Pretrial Fairness Act.
KIT SANTA ANA
Champaign