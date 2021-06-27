Act responsibly
to fight virus
We are all enjoying being in Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan and getting out of the house with few restrictions. Let’s all do what we can to stay in Phase 5.
The Delta variant is spreading in our area. It is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and can also cause more serious symptoms. If you haven’t gotten your vaccinations yet, do it now!
Both shots are almost 90 percent effective, but one dose is only about 33 percent effective. If you want full protection, you need to get both doses. The more people who are fully vaccinated, the less likely that we will be back in lockdown. It depends on what we all do as individuals.
Please act responsibly, so we can all enjoy the things we have missed for so long.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola