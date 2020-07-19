Help needed for election handling
It seems that there is a concerted push by the National Conservative Republicans to deny use of mail-in ballots for this November presidential election. It has been stated that the Republicans have put at least $20 million in a fund to use for the purpose of “brainwashing” voters against the use of a mail-in and/or absentee ballots and early voting, stating that there is much room for skull-duggery on the part of the Democrats in the upcoming election with those voting rights available to voters.
However, when you look at the actual pre-election groundwork being done, it is states like Kentucky, Georgia and Wisconsin where Republicans have majority control that primary election malfeasance has occurred, setting the tone for general election.
An example is Kentucky, which closed almost all of its 3,700 voting places, leaving approximately 175 open.
Another being Georgia, where closed polling places, broken machines and long lines are meant to discourage voters from voting in November.
Likewise, Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, eliminated many thousands of voters from the voting roles and are making voters stand in line for hours in hot, humid weather just to get the opportunity to vote in the primary election.
Is this compatible with our representative democracy? I think not. Where is the outcry? Why are our senators and representatives, both parties, not standing up for all the people and doing something about resolving this upcoming election manipulation for the benefit of the few and not the majority?
JACK DEVLIN
Rantoul