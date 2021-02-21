Action needed
on climate change
Farmers in Illinois and others should cheer President Joe Biden’s return to the Paris climate agreement, but demand more.
As the No. 2 corn-producing state in the world’s No. 1 corn-producing nation, we stand to lose a lot if climate disaster is not seriously checked immediately. The whole world does.
If the global average temperature increases by just 4 degrees Celsius, corn-crop production alone is expected to decline by almost half. That disastrous scenario is increasingly likely by the end of this century as the world’s nations continue to fail to meet obligations agreed to in Paris, even the nations who did not foolishly drop out for four years.
The best-case scenario for 2099 may now be a global average temperature increase of 2 degrees C, at which point corn production, for example, will likely decline by 20 percent. Other major crops will suffer similarly, some much more.
Yet most of the damage has been done in our lifetimes, since we have been aware of the damage we are doing. Since scientists testified before Congress about global warming in 1988 — the year George H.W. Bush, who called himself “the environmental president,” was elected — fully half of all the carbon that humanity has ever dumped into the atmosphere has been added.
Returning to the Paris Agreement was necessary, but it will not be sufficient. The powers that be must take serious immediate action, and that means we must demand it. The alternative is a future of deadly heat and growing hunger.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana