Actions vs. USPS hurting country
A recent Wall Street Journal editorial noted that President Trump has basically given up on his chances for re-election, and he should resign and let someone run who believes he can win.
Trump is desperate. He knows he has no chance of winning in a fair election, so he has ordered the postmaster general to slow down the mail by no overtime for postal workers, letting the mail pile up and delivering another day.
On order from Trump, the postmaster has removed 671 mail-sorting machines and mailboxes in some cities and 500 bar code sorters.
We don’t even have to wonder why. He said he wanted to slow the mail to stop absentee ballots on the Fox network.
The U.S. Postal Service was founded over 240 years ago. Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general.
We all depend on it for paying our bills, correspondence, and millions of us receive medications through the mail.
The Veterans Administration with 330,000 veterans receive their prescriptions through the mail.
This is a sinister move by a narcissist who puts re-election above the American people.
Voting by mail is especially important during this pandemic, which Donald Trump made worse by not employing the Defense Production Act to distribute the supplies desperately needed by hospitals, doctors, nurses and emergency workers.
The Republican Senate is holding up aid for the post office and states. Let them know they are hurting our entire country.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher