Actions have consequences
Almost everyone realizes that every choice has a consequence.
Our nation is now reaping the consequence of the conveniences chosen over the past 50 years. Fifty years ago, a not-so-U.S. Supreme Court chose to give everyone the freedom to kill those who were deemed inconvenient, so long as they were in the womb.
That’s over 50,000,000 people. Half of those would now be over the age of 25. Allowing for natural population regression, the remaining employable people would easily fill the nearly 10 million current job openings.
There would be no shortage of dock workers or truck drivers or pilots or nurses or teachers, etc. How many cures for diseases have been passed over? How many environmental discoveries have never been given a chance? How many unifying leaders have been snuffed out while still in the womb ?
Short-sightedness is a detriment for those in charge of making “supreme” decisions.
Why should God bless America?
TED GILL
Monticello