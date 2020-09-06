Addiction rate is on the rise
This year has brought people to their knees.
As of Aug. 28, more than 5,883,700 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 180,700 have died. Our nation entered a period of massive protests, racial divide and civil unrest — at a time when we could have rallied together.
Throughout this time, fatal drug overdoses have climbed in many states and overdoses are disproportionately affecting the Black community.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, more than 2,000 overdose cases are being seen a month in Illinois emergency rooms. This is an increase of 30 to 40 percent over 2019, which itself was the highest year on record.
International Overdose Awareness Day was Aug. 31, and September is National Recovery Month. This is a call to action, which should encompass significant investments in policies that encourage prevention, recovery, harm reduction, strengthening of the addiction treatment workforce and increasing access to science-based, proven interventions.
Please take time to honor the memory of those we have lost to overdose deaths with action. Let us do everything possible to support effective prevention and treatment of addiction and start saving lives.
Dr. ELISE WESSOL
Champaign