Addle-brained Biden no prize
Perhaps the most stunning reaction to the 2020 presidential election was the absolute hysteria with which Biden fans greeted the news of his apparent victory. They were literally dancing in the streets.
Before I get into that, let me say at the outset that every pejorative description of Donald Trump is pretty much accurate. He is all those bad things that his detractors say he is — a man with more personality disorders than you could shake a stick at. He vowed to drain the swamp, but only succeeded in adding alligators to it. He’s crude; he’s rude; he’s incompetent. No argument there.
But what about Biden? Has no one noticed that he is clearly suffering with the early stages of dementia? Compare Biden in the debates with Sarah Palin and Paul Ryan to the Biden of today. His sentences back then held together pretty well.
Then look at his speech during this campaign — a man who called a young female voter a “lying dog-faced pony soldier”; a man who told an incomprehensible story about a character named “corn pop”; a man who rambled on about how Black kids delighted in feeling the hair on his legs during his days as a lifeguard. Then there is his famous attempt to recall the Declaration of Independence —“All men and women ... created by the go ... you know ... the thing.”
All this is forgiven because he is not Trump. Truth be told, if Joe Biden were your favorite uncle, you’d want to take the car keys away.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign