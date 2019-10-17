I recently read that Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman is considering a $100 million upgrade to Memorial Stadium.
I certainly hope this upgrade will include elevators to the eastside balcony.
My husband has had season football tickets on the eastside balcony for more than 30 years. Gradually, over the years, his loyalty has earned him wonderful seats on the 50-yard line.
Although his current seat provides an amazing view, a medical issue has made it increasingly difficult for him to make the long, steep walk up the ramp to his seat.
I contacted the UIUC athletic department this year to see if there were plans to add elevators to the east side or if there was any way they could help my husband get to his seat.
I was told elevator plans were on the back burner and there was nothing they could do to help him get to the balcony.
The alternatives they did offer me were to purchase much more expensive seats on the westside balcony or trade for seats closer to the end zone in the lower level of the east side. Really? So much for loyalty.
While I am not asking for all the bells and whistles of the pricey westside seating, I am asking for the same physical access to the east balcony that is afforded those on the west side.
I am not sure if this lack of equal accessibly would constitute an ADA violation, but it certainly doesn’t seem fair.
ANITA STEIN
Urbana