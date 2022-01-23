Administrative costs necessary
In his letter recent letter comparing the Urbana school district’s administrative expenditures to Champaign and Bloomington, Yuliy Baryshnikov fails to consider student demographics that impact budgetary needs.
Low-income populations and English Learners are two examples. According to the 2020-21 Illinois Report Card, the low-income student population in Urbana is 65 percent; in Champaign, 59 percent; and in Bloomington, 50 percent. Urbana’s English Learner population is 20 percent, while Champaign’s is 13 percent and Bloomington’s, 8 percent.
Given Urbana’s diverse student population (38 percent Black, 30 percent White, 17 percent Hispanic, 5 percent Asian) it is commendable that Urbana has hired a director of equity and inclusion. Champaign (whose student population is similar to Urbana’s) employs an assistant superintendent of equity and engagement.
I have been involved with the Urbana school district as a parent, a substitute teacher and most recently a school board member, and I believe Urbana has made smart administrative structural decisions. New programs and initiatives were added that considered the full educational spectrum with an eye to the future. Urbana’s dual-language programs, before- and after-school programs, and the school-based health center are three examples.
Baryshnikov questions Urbana’s low teacher salaries. Efforts to improve teacher compensation was a priority of the district in my 12 years on the school board (I stepped down in May 2021). While some improvements have been made, the district is not where we should be.
Until our state restores its funding for public education (a level that has dropped to 27 percent of total operating revenue), our schools will struggle financially to address ever-increasing expectations.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana