Admit the truth on abortion
On the same day The News-Gazette endorsed Joe Biden, stressing the importance of standing for equality, syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. wrote about the importance of truth.
Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have repeatedly stated that they support abortion. Favoring the termination of the lives of the most defenseless among us, pre-born babies, is the opposite of standing for equality.
Refusing to acknowledge the truth proven by biologists, embryologists and geneticists regarding when life begins is not standing for equality.
Life clearly begins at conception and continues for as long as each individual is allowed to live. For many people, that means decades. For about 2,500 of us each day, it means only weeks or months until those lives are painfully terminated through abortion.
What a sad state for our country that candidates for office and already-elected candidates are proud to state their support for abortion and that these same individuals believe that all taxpayers should be forced to pay for abortion, violating many people’s deeply held religious beliefs.
I certainly do not agree with Pitts’ support of abortion, but I do agree that truth is important. Pitts stated that truth can make people feel ashamed. We should be ashamed of our silence and complicity for allowing 60 million babies’ lives to be terminated through legalized abortion.
Only after we acknowledge this truth can we begin healing our country.
Vote for equality and truth by backing candidates who support all lives, including the pre-born. Biden and Harris do not.
MARGARET JESS
Arthur