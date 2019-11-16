October was National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and November is National Adoption Month.
Unfortunately, many children die each year due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, SIDS, etc. The loss of any child is heartbreaking; often even more so when these early losses go unacknowledged by others who don’t know what to say. Perhaps the best option is to simply say whatever you would say if a child had died at age 5 or age 13.
For those who have suffered an early loss, Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support (nationalshare.org) could be helpful.
Abortion is not the same as other early infant deaths. But it is also the tragic loss of a child. Many parents who choose to abort their unborn child will also endure the many struggles that come with a child’s loss.
Post-abortion recovery programs like Rachel’s Vineyard (rachelsvineyard.org) and Deeper Still (godeeperstill.org) can help.
Many children end up in the foster care system in this country and in orphanages in other countries due to various challenges. Fortunately, the number of children being adopted from foster care and internationally is increasing. There are many ways that people can help: become a foster parent, adopt a foster child, domestic or international adoption, even bringing food to a foster family when a new child joins them.
Check out waitnomore.org and adoptioncouncil.org for more information.
LINDA GINGERICH
Arthur