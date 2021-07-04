Adoption is all about kids
I believe that Peter Hancock’s recent article, “Faith-based child welfare controversy may be reignited in Illinois,” raises a larger issue on adoption that’s still in our country today.
While the Supreme Court’s decision in Philadelphia may warrant a continued discussion about the separation of church and state, it might not encompass all adoption systems’ problems.
Even outside of religious institutions, same-sex and unmarried couples still face societal barriers in receiving placements for child adoption. These barriers need to be addressed, considering that those couples are just as capable of providing loving homes to children in need.
Regardless of readers’ views on homosexuality and marriage, the well-being of these children should really be at the forefront of the discussion. In order to ensure the best possible outcomes for them, we need to be willing to consider all options.
Concerning these court cases, it’s hard to say whether the U.S. Supreme Court made the morally right decision here, considering the help that Catholic Social Services has contributed, despite its exclusions.
After all, helping only some children may be better than not helping any children at all. But it’s a complex topic, and I’m hoping continued coverage of these issues will lead to more nuanced discussion on how to best support adoption and foster care agencies.
It’s all about the kids. They don’t deserve anything less than the best homes we can offer them.
PHILIP KIM
Champaign