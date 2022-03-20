March is Women’s History Month.
I would like to recognize every woman who has courageously placed her child for adoption, ensuring the opportunity for each child to grow up to be anything he or she wishes.
One out of every 25 U.S. families with children have an adopted child; one out of 50 children in the U.S. is adopted; and 100 million Americans have adoption in their immediate family.
Many of us have had the great blessing of having our lives touched by someone through adoption. Many of us have had our own lives saved by someone who was adopted — by a police officer, firefighter, doctor or nurse. If courageous women, courageous mothers, hadn’t made the choice for life, that would never have happened.
Simply making the courageous choice to allow your own child to be born and placed for adoption has a ripple effect that is immeasurable. How many people do each of us touch in our daily lives? What impact do each of us have on the community and world around us?
My life has been blessed by courageous women choosing life for their children, courageous women who refused to give in to the relentless pro-abortion propaganda pushed on them. I extend my gratitude to every courageous woman who chose life for her child.
For those who sadly gave in to the pressures around them to abort their child — the propaganda that told them they weren’t strong enough or capable enough — I wish them peace and healing from their grief.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign