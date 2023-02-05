Adoption won’t end abortions
I write in response to a recent letter implying that because adoption is an option, there’s no excuse for abortion.
Just 2 percent of Americans adopt, accounting for 7 million adoptions, compared with 63 million abortions.
How do you propose to help them all when 98 percent of the population doesn’t do their part? Those facts prove once again that the pro-life notion is a myth.
Suppose an expectant mother asked you to adopt her baby or she would have an abortion. You can pay $30,000 in adoption costs alone, or tell her to go to the clinic, be sad for a minute, then go on with life. What would your choice be?
As for the right-to-life argument, I can dispel that with one word: birthrights.
That doesn’t mean right to birth, it means our rights begin at birth. That specific wording protects rape victims and 10-year-old incest victims from carrying a pregnancy they aren’t and can’t be responsible for.
While the opinion that the baby isn’t the one that committed the crime is understandable, at least we don’t say you have to have an abortion because you were raped. We never tell a woman she has to abort, and never tell her she can’t.
Fact is, the unborn have no rights. If you don’t think that’s fair, people have died in car accidents that weren’t their fault, so life is unfair.
Disagree all you want; the only abortion case you have the right to decide is your own.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul