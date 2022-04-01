Training needed on teen suicide
Communities that are impacted by deaths by suicide are often overwhelmed by grief, loss and a wary idea of how to prevent future losses. Many people share the false belief that not talking about suicide will help to prevent it due to either lack of knowledge or fear of discomfort.
Teen suicide rates are the highest they have ever been, which places a heavy burden on the people that teenagers interact with the most: their teachers, parents and coaches. People need to be informed about suicide, more specifically the risk factors that can increase the likelihood of death by suicide. Training that provides resources and awareness of teen-suicide factors should be freely available to adults who work with young people in any capacity.
The developing adolescent brain has a nearly fully developed amygdala, which controls impulses, anger, aggression and emotions, and an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, which controls critical thinking, decision making and risk balancing. The combination of this brain development with other risk factors that teenagers go through, including environmental, social and political factors, all come together to create a storm of difficulty and emotion that they endure.
While the responsibility for teen suicide does not fall on the adults in their lives, the responsibility to be compassionate and knowledgeable of the challenges that they are facing does. Teenagers are dealing with these changes and pressures, and adults in their lives should be trained to initiate conversations about suicide in an effort to decrease self-harm rates.
Maddy Hopkins
Champaign