Aetna issue very worrying
I am among the 41,000-plus members who have retired from the University of Illinois and currently have UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage insurance.
What a surprise to find out that all of the current UHC Medicare Advantage members don’t have a choice of an insurer when this year is over.
Now I find out that Carle may not treat those thousands of patients in the next year. Using Carle for over 50 years, it will be a traumatic experience finding doctors who will accept Aetna in this community.
All my doctors are familiar with me and my medical conditions. So starting anew seems to be very challenging. Please help to convince doctors that we need to stay where we are medically and for Carle to review the Aetna/Carle contractual documents. We don’t have a lot of time.
CHRISTINE
NOFFSINGER
Champaign