Aetna was not forthcoming
There have always been liars, but seldom in our history have they been rewarded as richly as they are now. First, we have the poster boy of lying, Donald Trump. He apparently is unable to distinguish between the truth and a lie. The “truth” is what benefits him, a “lie” is what doesn’t.
He began his presidency lying about the number of people attending his inauguration and ended with the “Big Lie” denying the overwhelming truth that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Now we have another “poster institution” for lying — Aetna. And their lying was rewarded by the state with a contract. Aetna was given a perfect score on their bid, meaning that they were given the highest score possible for accessible doctors. We know that they lied when they said Carle doctors and hospital would accept Aetna’s PPO. And because of their slimy reputation among the medical community, Carle will NOT treat state retirees, who have been forced to accept Aetna and given no other option — unless Aetna agrees to a contract.
So, the “unthinkable” has happened. State retirees will not have access to Carle, nor will they have access to any Christie doctor who performs procedures at Carle. And the only one to blame is the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.
Aetna’s previous lie, assuring Medicare state retirees that Carle was part of their PPO even when they knew Carle was not going to accept it, is eerily similar to what is happening now. Greed and lying win again.
SANDY GOSS LUCAS
Champaign