Afghan outcome was no surprise
It’s odd that our president and top general did not know any recent history.
South Vietnam was the first thing they should have known. We trained its military, and the minute they had to fight the North Vietnamese, the South’s soldiers dropped their weapons and took off. That was the first “duh.”
Iraq was the second “duh.” When ISIS attacked, our so-called trained Iraqis dropped their weapons and took off like scared rabbits.
So what made our top military people think Afghanistan would be any different?
EARL CLEMEN
Gifford