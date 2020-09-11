Afraid Trump will stop vote count
I do not plan to request a mail-in ballot, though not because President Donald Trump is against them. I feel that Champaign County’s in-person early voting is very safe.
My motivation is that I want to be 100 percent confident that my vote is counted. And I don’t trust Trump.
He decided to end the census count one month early, possibly leaving millions of people uncounted and unrepresented. How can we be sure that he won’t arbitrarily call an end to ballot counting with many votes left uncounted?
I always want my vote to count, but never more so than in 2020.
SHARON CONRY
Champaign