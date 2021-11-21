After setback, OSF delivering
OSF HealthCare recently shared exciting news of a new obstetrics and gynecology practice in Urbana, supporting the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.
It came to fruition after the surprising and disappointing decision by Christie Clinic OB providers to discontinue services at OSF Heart of Mary.
We had hoped Christie would work collaboratively to benefit patients. We believe both Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF are needed in Champaign-Urbana.
We, obviously, were concerned these actions would leave expectant parents with no options and heard from many people who shared the same worry.
So we got to work, and that hard work paid off.
OSF Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology — Urbana opened its doors in mid-November. Located in the Medical Office Building on the OSF Heart of Mary campus, this new practice, staffed with caring doctors and nurses, is accepting patients and scheduling appointments now.
We are also recruiting additional physicians and midwives.
I want to underscore the unwavering commitment of our employees. Our patients will continue to be cared for by the same Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center staff.
As a designated Baby-Friendly Birthing Center, OSF offers an optimal environment to support moms who breastfeed their babies.
We are also a Level II-Plus Special Care Nursery, meaning our team of neonatologists is on-site around the clock. If complications arise, we have the capabilities to care for high-risk pregnancies and babies.
As always, we are ready to serve you and your family. At OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, we still deliver.
Dr. JARED ROGERS
OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center
Peoria