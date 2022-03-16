After vaccine, a trip to hospital
I am writing to voice my concerns on the mRNA coronavirus vaccines.
My girlfriend of 27 years got the vaccine and ended up in Carle Foundation Hospital with a rapid heartbeat.
She was admitted to intensive care and eventually, the medical team drained her lung, which had become infected.
I went to the CDC’s Facebook page to tell our story and provided my information, but no one has ever contacted me.
Dr. Robert Malone, who created the mRNA vaccine and has eight patents on it, explained its possible side effects. Now he has been blocked on many social-media sites.
I am not an anti-vaxxer. I believe being vaccinated is an individual choice.
But people should never be forced to take it or lose their job because they refused to take it.
RAY MILLIGAN
Champaign