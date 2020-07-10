Against ‘white supremacy’ hug
At the June 22 Mahomet-Seymour school board meeting, community members offered personal testimonies and perspectives on a proposed anti-racism resolution. Some board members responded that combating racism is a “family value” that belongs at home rather than at school. This response misses the mark.
Values have always been a part of American schooling, from “moral education” from colonial times into the 20th century to current programs like “Character Counts.” The Illinois Social/Emotional Learning Standards emphasize “honesty,” “respect” and “personal responsibility,” and “Core Values” are included in the district’s parent-student handbook. Classroom rules like “be respectful,” “hands to yourself,” “raise your hand” and showing grit (perseverance, “trying your best”) are ubiquitous values in schools.
However, such initiatives over-emphasize individual behaviors while neglecting values related to racial justice. According to Dena Simmons, of Yale’s Center for Emotional Intelligence, teaching conflict resolution skills without addressing conflicts stemming from racism amounts to “white supremacy with a hug,” placing the onus on students to overcome systemic inequities. Education scholar Bettina Love explains it well: Schools evaluate African American students’ grit without removing structural barriers to their success. They then wait to see which kids beat those odds, applauding their grit. While this makes for great feel-good Hollywood movies, it essentially represents an educational version of The Hunger Games.
Offering platitudes about grit, telling kids to just be kind and control their emotions, and deflecting to “family values” are woefully insufficient responses. Rather, the board should embrace anti-racism as a core school value.
LARA HANDSFIELD
Mahomet