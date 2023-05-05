AI must be watched carefully
Homo sapiens have been considered the most intelligent life on earth, but no longer. Human intelligence loses to artificial intelligence in some assignments, and that’s a big problem — how to prevent unethical/immoral AI.
If AI escapes its safety parameters, it could introduce great harm by creating dangerous viruses/vaccines; destroying water and food sources; controlling the weather; sexually mutilating children; enslaving and destroying mankind.
Fake audio or video material could convincingly deliver lies in order to create worldwide hysteria. The terror and chaos of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast “The War of the Worlds,” times 1,000, comes to mind!
Elon Musk speaks of these threats. He recognizes the tremendous benefits of AI, but he knows that, without strict oversight, it could lead to Armageddon.
He believes that technology shouldn’t rush to birth a slave master that could very easily destroy human existence. As Musk puts it: “We have to make sure humanity is OK.”
But some experts claim that Musk’s concern for humanity is “speciesist” and inordinate. They insist that superior intelligence, whether it be biological or digital, should be embraced — the sooner, the better.
The most dominant tech companies agree, for their goal is to create a “digital” God.
And what does Scripture say regarding such audacity? “The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.” — Proverbs 16:5
Big Tech employs some big talent, but the smart money is on the Lord God of Heaven and Earth.
DON EARLY
Rantoul