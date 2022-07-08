Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in his opinion in the court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said there was no constitutional source for such rights as a right to privacy. That inferred right was a huge factor in the Roe decision in 1973.
Alito says abortion is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But the Ninth Amendment is. It says: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
In simple terms, we cannot list all the rights a resident of the U.S. has, but just because such a right is not listed does not mean it does not exist.
Perhaps our legal scholars should take a second look at that Ninth Amendment.
JEFFREY NELSON
Urbana