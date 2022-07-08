Listen to this article

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in his opinion in the court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said there was no constitutional source for such rights as a right to privacy. That inferred right was a huge factor in the Roe decision in 1973.

Alito says abortion is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But the Ninth Amendment is. It says: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

In simple terms, we cannot list all the rights a resident of the U.S. has, but just because such a right is not listed does not mean it does not exist.

Perhaps our legal scholars should take a second look at that Ninth Amendment.

JEFFREY NELSON

Urbana

Trending Videos