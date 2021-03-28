All diversity,
all the time
I’m excited that the Champaign school board has made diversity a priority in our schools.
However, if I were a board member, I’d be demanding that diversity standards be set in place in all programs in our schools, not just the gifted program. After all, if we make diversity a priority in all programs, then we aren’t racist, right?
Let’s look at foreign-language classes and math, chemistry and physics, drama, music, special ed, etc. Do our classes reflect diversity? If not, we need to get the right proportions of student populations into those classes — or eliminate them.
Let’s move on to sports. Do our football and basketball teams reflect the diversity of the community? Do we have enough Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans on those teams? If not, we need to kick some students off the teams and recruit students to make those teams reflect the diversity in our community — or eliminate them.
Next, faculty and school board, do we have diversity there? Do we have a Native American on staff?
Only when we have diversity in all aspects of our schools and education can we boast that we are not racist. To ignore this critical need is failing our schools and our community.
Maybe I should run for school board and make this my platform?
CAROL CASTELLON
Savoy