All for graduated tax rates
There has been a great deal of debate of amending the Illinois Constitution from a flat-rate to a graduated-rate structure.
I am in favor of this proposal, and I will explain why.
Thirty-four other states, D.C. and the federal government use graduated tax rates.
Rates will vary based on taxable income after credits and deductions.
Our present flat-rate system leaves one flat percentage on all income after a pittance of a standard deduction.
Illinois needs an income-tax system that will work for all citizens, not just millionaires and billionaires.
Middle-class and poorer individuals bear the burden of a flat income tax more than the wealthy.
They spend more on sales taxes, license-plate fees and other areas.
Ken Griffin, the state’s wealthiest citizen, has spent $20 million to campaign for the status quo.
Why? The current system benefits him, and the 4.95 percent flat tax is just a drop in the bucket for state income taxes.
Illinois can have a better tax system which can raise more revenue and make a fairer system with multiple step rates.
I urge a yes vote
for this amendment on Nov. 3.
MIKE PROFILET
Normal