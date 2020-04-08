As we learn to live with the coronavirus pandemic, I appreciate the decisive leadership by our governor, city mayors and public health administrator who continue to use medical science to guide their decision-making. I also appreciate the outpouring of kindness and creativity by community members, neighbors and friends.
When we are asked to vote for president in November, however, I hope the electorate will remember the lack of leadership by the Trump administration in responding to this global health crisis. Because of President Trump’s unwillingness to acknowledge the seriousness of the virus, we lost at least four weeks’ response time, critical time in stemming the spread of the virus. As a result, we are now playing catch-up trying to provide adequate test kits and medical supplies that remain in dangerously short supply nationwide. Instead of planning strategically and rallying the public when the first coronavirus cases were known, the president disregarded expertise, distorted facts and blamed others.
The U.S. is now in third place internationally in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Based on projections and because we remain behind the curve in responding to the pandemic, we are expected to overtake both China and Italy (number 1 and 2) soon. Instead of providing a realistic assessment of the response needed in the coming weeks, Trump announced his hope that the country can reopen by Easter, defying public-health recommendations.
Next November, elect a president whose leadership is grounded in facts, not in some dangerous alternate reality.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana