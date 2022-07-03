All life now is welcomed
Our benevolent and generous country must prepare to take on its responsibility and support the Roe v. Wade decision. We will welcome the beautiful Black, Brown and White-skinned babies born as citizens of this country.
Our generous religious communities will prepare to care for, house, feed, clothe and educate our new diverse population with open arms and provide loving homes and opportunities for those babies to grow up and become responsible law-abiding citizens.
We, as a country, may have to expand Medicaid to support areas that are not equipped to provide the necessary care for these thousands if not millions of babies. But we are a rich country. We will provide. Families will grow. Our school systems will expand. Our day care businesses will flourish. Our diversity will prove we are a nation of all colors, backgrounds and religions.
We will be prepared to care for those with disabilities and birth defects to the highest degree. We are welcoming all life. The medical care needed goes beyond principles of neglect. That will not happen in our country. We will provide the best medical care. Increased taxes and welfare will cover all expenses, although this is not about money. It’s about life. Welcoming all life. Our diversity will go beyond the best wishes of the generous and loving citizens of this country.
U.S. Supreme Court, you have done this country proud.
MARIANNE LIPPI
Champaign