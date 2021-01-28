All, not just some, words matter
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, called on newly elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakwood, to apologize for her comment in front of the U.S. Capitol when she said, “Hitler was right about one thing; he said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
Davis stated, “Congresswoman Mary Miller’s comments are unacceptable. I spoke with her about it on the House floor yesterday. As a newly elected member of Congress, Congresswoman Miller must understand that words matter and they have consequences.”
Davis recently
spoke to a class at Monticello High School, telling them that he has spent more time battling lies than fighting for the truth.
However, I have not read or heard that Davis called on Trump to apologize for the 25,000-plus lies that he has told while serving as president.
Not once did Davis tell Trump that words matter and they have consequences.
It appears that from the perspective of Davis, words matter for some people, but not for others.
On Jan. 6, America saw the consequences of Trump’s words.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign