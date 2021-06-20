All of us are
being sentenced
I am glad we are waiting another two months to sentence Shamar Betts for his role in instigating a day of looting May 31 in north Champaign — because I think how we, as a community, react now will sow seeds of who we will become in the not-too-distant future.
What makes the sentencing so difficult is that one can look at Betts’ past experiences as a Black man and say he’s a victim — and that would be true. Yet one could look at the broken glass and disruptions of local businesses and say Betts is a victimizer — and that would be true.
But, in a sense, isn’t that what America itself is in 2021: a place of painful victimization, and yet also a land of opportunity and potential?
We’re both, rolled into a molten ball. So, in a sense, blindly condemning Betts would be condemning ourselves — since he is what we are as well.
I am no historian, but I know when Nelson Mandela rose to power in South Africa, he could have chosen the path of simple retribution and civil war and mass exodus of White economic power.
But he chose a different path of truth and reconciliation — a path that allowed for restitution and forgiveness, so that all could move forward. With creativity, love and practical restitution, we may as well.
I am glad we all have a chance to think a little more about Betts and what this moment represents for all of us.
STEVEN RUTLEDGE
Champaign