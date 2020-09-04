All people are God’s children
I am a White woman who believes that all people, no matter their race, religion, or color, are God’s children.
I was fortunate to grow up on a farm with loving parents, who taught us to be responsible for our actions. I was blessed to marry a good man and share 63 years with him, raising two daughters and moving around the country.
We had friends of color wherever we lived: kind, hard-working, down-to-earth people who were raising their children to be strong, responsible adults. People who were just living their lives, like us.
We are a blended family. Three of our grandsons married young women of color whom they met while in college. Their parents are from the Philippines, Mexico and Brazil/India.
Someone recently said that our Thanksgiving table must look as if we represent the United Nations. We are just a family.
All people matter. I trust the present movement will accomplish great change for the good of all.
ANN HARRIS
Danville